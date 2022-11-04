Triple H Responds To Logan Paul Doubters Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque believes Logan Paul will rise to the occasion in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship main event against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

"I wouldn't put him in the main event of a massive international event that's gonna have 60, 70 thousand people there or whatever if I thought he couldn't handle it, and certainly he had to prove that to me," Levesque told ESPN. "He had to prove that to everybody. He had to prove that to the world, right? To everybody on this team. He's done that, right?"

Paul, who signed a "multi-match" contract with WWE in June, will challenge for the world title for the first time after issuing a challenge to reigning champion Reigns on his "Impaulsive" podcast in September, saying "You put me against Roman Reigns right now, I think I win." The match became official that same month at a press conference held in Las Vegas, NV, where Levesque revealed that "The Tribal Chief" and the YouTuber would collide in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5 at Crown Jewel.

Paul made his in-ring debut for WWE on the first night of WrestleMania 38 in April, successfully teaming up with The Miz against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. However, after the bout, The A-Lister turned on Paul, which ultimately led to the pair colliding at SummerSlam in August, a match that saw Paul defeat the two-time WWE Champion. Paul's two outings in the ring have been well-received by co-workers and fans, which ultimately led to him putting pen to paper on an official deal with the company.