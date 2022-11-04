Omos And Braun Strowman's Weights Announced Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel

Saturday's WWE Crown Jewel premium live event features a lot of big matches, but one, in particular, stands out in that regard, as two giants will collide when Omos and Braun Strowman compete against each other in singles action. While the size and strength of the two men is obvious to see, it was hammered home during today's WWE press conference in Saudi Arabia when the two men stepped on the scales to give their official weight before the encounter.

Strowman might bill himself as "The Monster Of All Monsters," but in this match, he will be the underdog, as he came in considerably lighter than his opponent. The former Universal Champion weighed 335 pounds, while Omos was billed at an impressive 416.66 pounds, highlighting just how much mass will be in the ring this weekend.

The two men are feuding for bragging rights to prove who is the most dominant big man in the company, and they have been trying to one-up each other in recent weeks on television. While Omos might have the advantage in terms of weight, he is reportedly going to be light when it comes to his travel companion, as his manager MVP has not made the trip to Saudi Arabia.

This means Omos will have to go it alone against Strowman, who will be competing in his first premium live event since returning to the company. The two behemoths have been booked strong as of late, with Omos not having been pinned since his defeat at the hands of Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania38, while Strowman hasn't been beaten since his return to the company in September.