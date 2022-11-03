WWE Announces Pre-Crown Jewel Press Conference For Tomorrow

Roman Reigns and Logan Paul are likely going to have one last live confrontation before WWE Crown Jewel.

WWE has taken to Twitter to announce that there will be a pre-Crown Jewel press conference tomorrow, Friday, November 4th. at 10:05 am EST. The press conference will air live on WWE's official YouTube channel, TikTok, and Facebook accounts. The news comes after WWE had to put "emergency contingencies" in place after Saudi Arabian intelligence said there could be an imminent attack on targets within the kingdom, as tensions between the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the country of Iran continue to escalate. Iranian authorities have denied reports of a possible attack, describing the reports as "baseless."

WWE is currently planning to go ahead with Crown Jewel, which will take place on November 5th in Riyadh.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to defend his titles against newly-minted WWE Superstar Logan Paul. Paul and Reigns were prominently featured in the announcement, but it is possible other WWE Superstars will be in attendance. Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will also clash in a highly anticipated bout.

This will mark the second press conference that WWE has held for Crown Jewel, having announced Paul's match against "The Tribal Chief" in a similar fashion. When considered alongside the post-show press conference for WWE Clash at the Castle, the format seems to be the new way WWE is handling communication during international Premium Live Events. Possibly a change implemented by new WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.