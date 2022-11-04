Matt Hardy Comments On Colt Cabana Returning To AEW TV

Matt Hardy was a big fan of Colt Cabana's return to AEW programming this week. On "AEW Dynamite," Cabana revealed himself as the former ROH champion mystery opponent challenging "The Ocho" Chris Jericho for the Ring Of Honor World Championship. Speaking on the latest episode of "Extreme Life" podcast, Hardy expressed his happiness seeing Cabana again. "I was excited for it. It was great."

"It is what it is," Hardy said, referring to all the wildness that stemmed from All Out weekend. "I don't have to sit here and go into things, but we're in a position right now where he can be back on AEW TV, but I'm glad to have him back." The latest member of The Firm has long been a big advocate for The Young Bucks and is also thrilled to see their return to AEW as "imminent" — as evidenced by a couple of cryptic vignettes that last few weeks — perhaps even with a match at Full Gear.

"I'm glad that their names have been cleared, and they're coming back to TV, and I'm very happy to see Colt Cabana — who I think is a great human being and I also think is a great performer. I'm very happy to see him back on AEW programming," Hardy added.

As of late, Hardy has found himself tied up in kayfabe contractual purgatory with Stokely Hathaway and The Firm. Both he and Private Party became "employees" of the group after losing a recent tag match on "Rampage," but Hardy has hardly been a model "employee" for Hathaway. He's demonstrated plenty of tension with Ethan Page, so much that Hardy was given a "one week vacation" last week along with a hefty fine, courtesy of Hathaway.