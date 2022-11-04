ESPN Lays Out How The Miz And Logan Paul Called Their WWE Match

Logan Paul is set to compete in his first championship match in WWE when he faces WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel. Ahead of Paul's third WWE match, ESPN detailed his in-ring journey thus, which began when he officially made his debut at WrestleMania 38. During WrestleMania Saturday, Paul teamed with The Miz to score a win over Dominik and Rey Mysterio. He then competed in his first singles match at WWE SummerSlam against his former tag team partner after Miz betrayed him.

When it came to preparing for their SummerSlam match at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Miz coached Paul through the major beats. Miz started with chops before questioning Paul's wind. Ever so confident, Paul responded, "My wind's gonna be good. I'm not concerned." From there, ESPN stated that the two "simulated the match without performing all the moves." In preparation for Paul arguing with the referee during the bout, Miz specifically provided pointers on pacing and making sure he was working with the right camera.

For the finish, Paul used Miz's Skull-Crushing Finale. "I usually use my hand to slap the mat, but whatever feels more comfortable," Miz said when explaining how to emphasize the noise when connecting with the mat. "I think you're exactly where you need to be. You hit everything on point. I don't want you to feel rushed tomorrow. I want you to feel relaxed and comfortable." The Miz added, "If you hit me and I'm not knocked out, I'm good. I'm not going to do anything on purpose and you're not going to do anything on purpose." Ultimately, the two delivered in the second match on the SummerSlam card as Paul pinned Miz after 14 minutes.