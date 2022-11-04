Tony Khan Teases Shibata's Next AEW Opponent After Orange Cassidy

It has been two days since Katsuyori Shibata was revealed as the next challenger for Orange Cassidy's AEW All-Atlantic Championship, and many people still can not believe it. One person who isn't surprised is Shibata. The Japanese pro wrestling legend, who will be wrestling his first match since this January Friday night on "Rampage", made it clear that Cassidy was one of the two men in AEW he would like to wrestle the most.

As for the other man on Shibata's list, that match isn't out of the question according to AEW CEO Tony Khan, who also revealed just how Shibata's wrestling in AEW came together in an interview with Justin Barrasso of "Sports Illustrated".

"There was interest from all three parties—AEW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Shibata," Khan said. "I am a big fan of Shibata, and I have a great relationship with the New Japan Pro-Wrestling office. When we started working together earlier this year to promote Forbidden Door, they mentioned to me that Shibata is a big AEW fan—and that he was very interested in fighting for AEW.

"That got me very excited. He's one of the top wrestlers of this century, and he is also an amazing comeback story. I'm so excited that the next step in his comeback is to come here and challenge for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. He also wants to wrestle Bryan Danielson. If he wins the belt from Orange Cassidy, then that could be a title match."

Indeed, Danielson was the other AEW star reportedly on Shibata's wish list for a potential match. While Danielson has been feuding with the Jericho Appreciation Society over the last several months, he is currently not booked for a match at the Full Gear pay-per-view coming up on November 19.