WWE NXT Star Names One Of The Only People Who Can Beat Roman Reigns

It will take someone special to dethrone the "Head of the Table" Roman Reigns, but one "WWE NXT" star believes there is one person who would be able to defeat the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"I feel like right now, Cody [Rhodes] is one of the only people that's kind of built to beat Roman, so that would kind of be cool," Odyssey Jones told "Wrestling the Rap Game Podcast." "Outside of that, Roman's killing it, The Bloodline's killing it."

During Reigns' combined reign as WWE Champion and Universal Champion, "The Tribal Chief" has defeated a slew of stars and Hall of Famers such as Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Finn Bálor, Braun Strowman, John Cena, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson in AEW) and Edge. Reigns even defeated fellow Bloodline member Jey Uso twice — with one of those matches taking place inside Hell in a Cell — early into his reign as Universal Champion.

Rhodes, who returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 after leaving All Elite Wrestling, is currently out of action after suffering a torn right pectoral tendon. It was estimated that he could be sidelined for up to nine months. The injury occurred in late May prior to Rhodes' Hell in a Cell match in June against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Despite showing visible signs of the injury, Rhodes performed in the match and defeated Rollins.

