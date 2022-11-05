Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes Former Top WWE Star Is 'Under-Serviced' In AEW

A number of wrestlers have made their way from WWE to AEW, either because they were released or chose not to re-sign. AEW, WWE's biggest competition since WCW more than 20 years ago, has a massive roster, which can lead to some members not being presented as prominently as some fans would like. Former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed which former WWE Champion-turned-AEW-star he believes has been "under-serviced" since arriving in AEW.

"Bryan Danielson has been under-serviced as far as character development and story goes," Prinze said while on his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast. "I feel like he has been under-serviced in his matches. I feel like he's lost more matches than he's needed to lose. I feel like his motivation for wrestling hasn't been written as well as it could be written. ... It's become a part of his backstage interviews, where there is a little bit of people questioning his motivation and not his toughness, so to speak, but just his reasoning and rational, and this son-of-a-b**** has had enough."

Danielson made his AEW debut at All Out 2021, aligning with the babyfaces in their feud against The Elite, and has yet to win championship gold. Danielson also remains the only member of the Blackpool Combat Club to not hold a title since the formation of the group, which includes Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli. Danielson's pay-per-view record in AEW sits at 1-3. He's lost all three of his pay-per-view matches in 2022. However, while he has not found championship success in AEW, Danielson has scored victories over the likes of "Hangman" Adam Page, Chris Jericho, and Miro, with the latter being his sole pay-per-view win, at Full Gear 2021.

