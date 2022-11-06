The Usos Vs. The New Day Made Official For 11/11 SmackDown

WWE announced on November 4 that The New Day will face the winners of the title match between the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and the Brawling Brutes.

Now that Saturday's Crown Jewel is over, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will officially be facing The Usos on the November 11 episode of "SmackDown." The Usos retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Butch and Ridge Holland at Crown Jewel. The full results are available at this link here.

If The Usos are victorious next Friday, they will be the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever and will break The New Day's previous record. It was in December 2016, when The New Day set the record for the longest WWE Tag Team Championship reign at 483 days. At the time, they were holding the "Raw" Tag Team Championships.

Jey and Jimmy Uso became the "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions on July 18, 2021, after they defeated The Mysterios at Money in the Bank. Jey and Jimmy later became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions by defeating then "Raw" Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in a Winners Take All Title Unification Match on the May 20 episode of "SmackDown."

Since becoming the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos have defended their titles against The Street Profits, Matt Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

It was also announced that the SmackDown World Cup will be starting on next Friday's episode and Nakamura will be facing Santos Escobar.