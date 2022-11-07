GCW Owner Explains His Interest In WWE's Omos - Exclusive

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) recently made headlines on November 1 when it was announced that the promotion reached a deal to stream all events on FITE+ going forward. Ahead of the announcement, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale made several teases about a potential working relationship with WWE. One instance included Lauderdale tweeting during the October 10 episode of "WWE Raw" that he hoped WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon would "lend" WWE superstar Omos to appear in GCW.

During an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc's Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Lauderdale addressed his interest in booking Omos in GCW.

"Well, listen, that guy is a powerhouse, right?" Lauderdale said. "He's so dynamic, and what an athlete, and... The guy's a throwback. It's just a huge guy. And I see a lot of potential and personality in him. And I would love to see the Big Man come through GCW."

Omos, a former college basketball player, signed with WWE at the start of 2019 and reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, to begin his training. The seven-foot-tall superstar made his "Raw" debut during the summer of 2020 in various roles such as Akira Tozawa's "Great Ninja" and a bodyguard during "Raw Underground" segments.

At the end of 2020, Omos aligned with AJ Styles. The two went on to capture the "Raw" Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 37 by defeating The New Day. They held the titles until SummerSlam, where they lost to Randy Orton and Matt Riddle, collectively known as RK-Bro.