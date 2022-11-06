Backstage News On WWE's Original Plans For Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley

At WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar pinned Bobby Lashley in the opening match. Lashley dominated a majority of the bout, but "The Beast" was able to pull out the shocking victory anyway. The two each have a win over the other, and it appears there are plans for a rubber match.

Dave Meltzer reported on a recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio" that WWE had planned for the third Lesnar vs. Lashley match to take place at WWE Day 1 in Atlanta on January 1. However, WWE canceled that event, and there are no plans to hold another premium live event between Survivor Series and Royal Rumble.

When it comes to the rubber match, Metlzer doesn't know when it will take place. "I don't know if they're going to save it for WrestleMania, or I don't know when," he stated. "Originally it was going to be Day 1, but obviously, that's out. I don't know if they'll do it at Survivor Series. I don't know. I'm not sure where they'll do it. They may do it in Montreal or save it for Mania."

Lashley first defeated Lesnar at the 2022 Royal Rumble event to capture his second WWE Championship. The two were set to cross paths again inside an Elimination Chamber match, however Lashley suffered an injury and was removed from the bout. Lesnar ultimately won the WWE title and carried it to WrestleMania 38.

Their rivalry was renewed on October 10 on "Raw" when Lesnar reemerged and attacked Lashley. Because of the assault, Seth Rollins was able to beat Lashley for the United States Championship that night. Following Crown Jewel, it remains to be seen when Lesnar and Lashley will clash again.