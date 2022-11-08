Butch Gives His Thoughts On WWE NXT Europe

In August, WWE announced that "WWE NXT UK" would be going on hiatus to be rebranded as "NXT Europe" in 2023. Since then, many of the wrestlers involved in that show were released, while others have made the move to America. Few wrestlers are more synonymous with the UK show than Butch, and he said he is "always excited," for anything related to Europe when discussing the changes on "Out Of Character with Ryan Satin."

"A huge reason being, I get to go home ... but also, I owe so much to the British/European scene," he said. "We were so lucky to have such a good group of us all around going under the radar for a decade until it all started to blow up. To have that experience, going out there and doing those shows under the radar, making every mistake and tweaking them and fixing them ourselves, and having like-minded people around. I am so grateful for that time in my career."

Nowadays, the idea of something going under the radar in professional wrestling is very unlikely due to the majority of the shows being streamed on various platforms, while social media continues to rise to new heights of popularity. Seeing GIFs of great moves is commonplace online, and Butch thinks that "when something is good, people see it immediately."

"We were doing good stuff, but we still weren't good yet," he said. However, Butch has undoubtedly made major strides since then and is currently thriving on "WWE SmackDown" as part of The Brawling Brutes. Alongside Ridge Holland, he challenged for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WWE's Crown Jewel, as he continues to be a great example of why a European show can be important for the company.