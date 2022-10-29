WWE Tag Title Defense For The Usos Added To Crown Jewel

A huge match has been added to WWE's upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will be putting their titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland and Butch.

During this past Friday's "SmackDown", Holland and Butch took on The Bloodline's Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa. Holland and Butch had a bone to pick with The Bloodline, as the group took out Sheamus after putting his arm through a chair last week and stomping on it, causing a "non-displaced fracture near his elbow," according to WWE.

Butch and Holland ultimately managed to sneak away with the win Friday night and got a little bit of revenge for their friend in the process after a miscommunication on the part of The Bloodline. As a result, Michael Cole announced later on in the show that the tag title match had been made official for November 5.

This will not be the first time that the two teams have come face to face for the championship, as they met on the September 23 edition of "SmackDown", but the Brutes fell short after Imperium got involved and cost them the match.

The Usos are quickly approaching The New Day's record for the longest tag team title reign in WWE history. They are at 467 days and counting since dethroning The Mysterios to win the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship at last year's Money in the Bank premium live event. They later unified the titles with the "Raw" Tag Team Championship by defeating RK-Bro on the May 20 edition of "SmackDown".