Bodhi Hayward Contemplates What WWE Wants From Him Following Release

Bodhi Hayward became most known as a member of Chase U on "WWE NXT." After reportedly having issues with his lack of progression and work ethic, Hayward was released from his contract. Although initially shocked from the release, Hayward — real name Brady Booker — recently reflected on his opportunity in WWE, and his potential next steps.

"Every time I look back, from football to wrestling, [I think] 'All right, Brady, we got really close to what we wanted,' the NFL, the main roster," he told Steve Fall of "Ten Count." Prior to joining WWE, Booker excelled in the football program at the University of South Dakota. In August 2021, Booker officially joined World Wrestling Entertainment, before reporting to "NXT" with aspirations of one day making a main roster debut.

Booker continued on to say that he "got too comfortable maybe, and that life said, 'screw that and let's get uncomfortable again because that's where I perform best.'" Despite the shakeup of his release, Booker admitted he feels he performs best under the "fight or flight" kind of pressure, and is confident in "mak[ing] the most out of myself."

"I feel that maybe they (WWE) want me to create my own following. Maybe they want me to become my own star," he said. "So if that's what I have to do, I can show that I can do all those things from guys like [Andre] Chase helping me out. I want to say that I can't thank him enough. I love him for letting me be able to do that, and unfortunately, out of left field, it was cut short."