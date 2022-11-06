Sammy Guevara Recalls The First Time He Vowed To Beat Bryan Danielson

After it was announced that Sammy Guevara will be facing Bryan Danielson on the upcoming episode of "AEW Dynamite," the Jericho Appreciation Society member shared a sentimental story about the "American Dragon." Guevara might play a heel on television, but getting to work this match clearly means a lot to him as Guevara reflected on the impact that the Blackpool Combat Club star has had on him.

He tweeted, "2014 I was living at my moms, working the Indys & working at Subway. I saw Bryan win the World title & I told myself one day I'm not only going to wrestle him but I'm going to beat him. 8 years later & we got a chance. Love me or hate me, I always give it my all #NeverGiveUp."

This will be the second time that Guevara gets to compete against Danielson in singles action, as the two men met on the October 26 episode of "AEW Dynamite," with the former WWE Superstar picking up the victory in that match. This is the reason that they will be competing again on Wednesday night, as the Spanish God is out for revenge in what will be a two out of three falls match.

Guevara may have never beaten Danielson in singles competition, but he does hold a victory over the "American Dragon" in tag team action. He and Chris Jericho secured a win against Danielson and Daniel Garcia back on October 5, with their upcoming match working to determine who is truly the best out of the two men, which is happening after Guevara called him out on "AEW Rampage."