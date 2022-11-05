Bryan Danielson Stipulation Match Set For 11/9 AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a two-out-of-three falls match is confirmed for the 11/9 "AEW Dynamite" in Boston, MA.

Guevara called out Danielson during the live 11/4 "AEW Rampage," stressing that he plans on showing the world he's a better wrestler than the Blackpool Combat Club member. Danielson had previously defeated Guevera on October 26.

"I want to talk about the man who I nearly beat a couple of weeks ago, " Guevera said in a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone. "I took you to your limit, you're a dream match for me. I used to work at Subway, and I watched you win the World Title [at WWE WrestleMania 30], and I told myself, 'one day, I'm gonna wrestle that man, and beat him.' But I didn't do it. So here's how I see it – you and I have unfinished business, so I want a rematch, but not just any match, a 2/3 falls match. That way, when I beat you, there will be no shadow of a doubt that I'm the best wrestler in the world."

While Danielson didn't directly address the challenge, AEW's announcers confirmed the match for Wednesday after Guevera's promo segment.

As noted earlier, both Danielson and Guevera will be involved in a Four-Way Match for the ROH World Championship at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19, in a match pitting two BCC members — Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli — against JAS' Chris Jericho and Guevera. The unique idea of two sets of stablemates wrestling in a Four-Way was pitched by Jericho, who agreed to defend his title against both Danielson and Castagnoli provided he's able to add Guevera into the equation.

Besides Danielson vs. Guevera, the confirmed lineup for the 11/9 "AEW Dynamite" includes The Acclaimed & FTR vs. Swerve In Our Glory & The Gunns in an 8-Man Match, Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page in an AEW World Title Eliminator, and Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue. AEW has also announced a face-to-face confrontation between Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker, and a promo segment with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.