Young Rock's Bradley Constant Addresses Possible Pro Wrestling Future

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was only 24 when he began his professional wrestling career. With the "Young Rock" TV series based on his life captivating audiences on NBC, Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman spoke to stars Bradley Constant and Adrian Groulx about their interest in stepping into the squared circle. But do they have any aspirations to follow in Johnson's footsteps?

"I don't know as a full profession, but I really want to get in the ring," the 24-year-old Constant said. "I really want to, so bad now, especially after watching these guys just go at it. ... And Chavo [Guerrero] is so awesome and so fun to watch when he is doing these rehearsals with the guys, that I want to get in there so bad."

Constant plays the teenage version of Johnson on the series, but his younger co-star Groulx, who plays Johnson around age 10, has already dipped his toes into the wrestling world. "I definitely have thought about it," Groulx said. "It would be so fun to be a wrestler and stuff, but yeah, like Bradley said, he really wants to get in the ring, and I've been in the ring a couple of times. I'll goof around in there with Chavo."

"Young Rock" tells the story of Johnson's youth, with each episode usually focusing on one of three periods in his life. The show is rife with references and Easter eggs for wrestling fans, from the recent inclusion of Mantaur to the upcoming appearance of Becky Lynch as Cyndi Lauper.