WWE Reached Out To Top Tag Team Before AEW Signing

Since Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has taken charge as the Chief Content Officer he has wasted no time bringing in fresh faces, with lots of former stars making their returns to the company. The likes of Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, The Good Brothers, and Candice LeRae have all found themselves back in WWE. However, that doesn't mean the Game has been able to convince everybody to join his roster.

According to Fightful Select, there was some contact between WWE and The Kingdom (Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven) before they ended up putting pen to paper on their AEW contracts. The trio are now All Elite, and have since made several appearances for Tony Khan's company, but after the trio had left Impact Wrestling there was interest from WWE, as it had been reported the company wanted Taven.

As well as the former Ring Of Honor World Champion, there were conversations with all three members, including former WWE Superstars Kanellis and Bennett. However, even though WWE did reach out to talk with them, a firm contract offer was never put into place to sign them, and the situation was more a feeling-out process between the two sides than anything else. When it comes to who was contacting The Kingdom, it is believed by sources that Levesque and Gabe Sapolsky were the points of contact for them.

The trio had also been working with Vincent during their time in Impact Wrestling, but he has not joined them in AEW. However, it has been reported that he is also someone that WWE is interested in, with the company considering him to be part of the rumored Wyatt6 faction, but it remains to be seen what is next for him.