YouTube Stars React To Roman Reigns Calling Them Out At Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns may have only just defeated one popular YouTuber this weekend at WWE's Crown Jewel when facing Logan Paul in the main event, but during the match, he took the time to call out some other names from the online space.

The Tribal Chief had a headlock in place when he decided to start talking directly to the camera to claim that this will be the end of people from YouTube getting involved in wrestling. He said, "We going to put an end to this. This is it right here, ain't no more YouTubers coming over here. This is the last YouTuber you will ever see. Hey KSI, Mr. Beast."

Both KSI and Mr. Beast are incredibly popular in the online space, and they took the time to respond to Reigns on Twitter. KSI shared the clip of Reigns talking trash by saying, "Roman wants that smoke lol @MrBeast," and he responded by simply saying, "O.o" showing that he is perhaps more scared by that.

KSI is a close friend of Paul's, with the two of them working together on the popular PRIME Hydration drink, and he is someone that does have a history in the combat sports world as much like Jake Paul and his brother, KSI has stepped into the boxing ring. In fact, he previously fought Logan twice in boxing matches, with the first being a white-collar match while the second was a professional encounter. The original bout that they had ended in a draw, meanwhile KSI came out on top of their rematch. It is not the first time he has been trash-talked by a wrestler either, as The Miz recently took a shot at him as well.

On the other hand, Mr. Beast is not involved in any form of fighting, but he did recently do a video with The Rock which led to both men donating $100,000 to charity following a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors.