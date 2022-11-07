Booker T Reveals His NXT 'Fave Five'

Two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T recently returned to the commentary booth as part of WWE's broadcast changes, which has led to him working alongside Vic Joseph on "WWE NXT" every Tuesday night. The new role for Booker has given him the chance to watch some of the upcoming stars in the business, and he has now brought back his popular 'Fave Five' segment, which is something that he used to do when commentating on the main roster.

Booker's 'Fave Five' would see him list off his five top wrestlers in the company at that time, and he has now taken to social media in order to reveal who is currently making the cut from WWE's third brand.

He tweeted, "Fave 5IVE. Carmelo Hayes. JD McDonagh. Bron Breakker. Pretty Deadly/ Elton Prince & Kit Wilson. Cora Jade. Don't forget to check out NXT This Tuesday."

Hayes is somebody that the former World Heavyweight Champion has been a big fan of from the very start of his time working on the brand, having previously said, "he checks every box."

Booker has been praised by fans for his work on "WWE NXT" since being part of the show, and he revealed that Shawn Michaels himself has been giving him pointers backstage about small details that he can work on, although the Heartbreak Kid has primarily just been encouraging him as Booker gets used to being back in the booth.

The former Harlem Heat star replaced Wade Barrett, who made the move to "WWE SmackDown" to work alongside Michael Cole. However, while he has only just started working on the show he has teased that the run could only end up being a short stint for him. This is because Pat McAfee is expected to be back on the blue brand when the football season is over, and it is unknown if he will join Barrett and Cole in a three-man booth, or if he will go back alongside Cole while the former Nexus leader returns to "WWE NXT."