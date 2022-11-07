Dax Harwood Teases Third Match Against Top AEW Tag Team

FTR has become one of the most prominent tag teams of the last decade, currently holding three sets of championships based in three different countries. Throughout their time as a team, they have garnered praise from legends such as Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Bret Hart, all while defeating teams such as the Lucha Brothers, The Briscoes, and The Young Bucks — though in the case of that last team, the series is split.

Two years ago today at AEW Full Gear, the Young Bucks and FTR faced off for the first time in history, with the Young Bucks defeating FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Earlier this year, FTR successfully defended their Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships against the Bucks on the April 6 episode of "AEW Dynamite." And while the Bucks have not been seen on AEW programming since they were suspended due to the backstage brawl following the All Out 2022 media scrum, that hasn't stopped fans from wondering when a rubber match between the two teams might be coming. Such speculation was further fueled earlier today when one member of FTR, Dax Harwood, quote-tweeted a GIF of their first match with the Bucks, adding only, "III..."

Although they haven't appeared for AEW since All Out, the Young Bucks (and their partner in The Elite, Kenny Omega) have had video packages air in recent weeks that appear to depict someone erasing them from the company's history, which may possibly signify a return. While their previous goal was the AEW World Trios Championships alongside Omega, the Young Bucks could also conceivably challenge FTR for any of their three championships.