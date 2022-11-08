Jim Ross Gives Big Update On His Dark Side Of The Ring Status

After some doubt about the existence of future episodes of Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring," more details continue to trickle out regarding production on a new season. While there has been no official announcement from the team over at Vice, AEW commentator Jim Ross has acknowledged his involvement in at least one upcoming episode of the series on the latest episode of "Grilling JR."

"Oh, by the way, I'm going to do something with Evan [Husney] and those 'Dark Side' guys ... on the [Junkyard] Dog," Ross said. "And probably of all the people living that went through the entire era, I might have a unique outlook on it. So we're gonna record that here in the next few days — talk about Dog's career, what he meant to that company, to that territory, and to that part of the country. So I'm glad to be doing that with those guys." Though Ross did not specify which promotion he was talking about, it is likely that he was referring to NWA Mid-South, where the future WWE Hall of Famer rose to prominence in the early 1980s before being signed by Vince McMahon Jr.

Along with Ross, it was recently revealed that the "Dark Side" team had also interviewed the legendary "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan for the upcoming season, though it is unknown who or what the focus of the interview was. It seems likely more information on topics for the fourth season of the series will become public as time goes on and more performers are interviewed.