WWE Trip To Nigeria Holds Special Meaning For Apollo Crews

WWE is casting its eye on the continent of Africa for one of its next rounds of international recruitment.

Apollo Crews took to Twitter, from Nigeria, to celebrate that WWE will be holding tryouts in Lagos in February 2023. "The search is on for the next WWE African superstar," Crews wrote. Born to Nigerian parents in Sacramento, CA, Crews noted that he hadn't been back to his parents' native land since he was 10 years old. "This was a blessing."

The tryouts will be WWE's first tryouts in Africa. The search will be conducted alongside SuperSport, WWE's broadcasting partner in Africa, and will feature Crews, along with Omos, who was born in Lagos. Omos took a detour on his trip from Saudi Arabia back to the United States, stopping in his home country to see his family in an emotional surprise. Alongside Crews and Omos, unnamed other WWE officials will be present for the tryouts.

The athletes that stand out at the tryout in Lagos will receive a secondary tryout during WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles. It is not guaranteed that anyone will receive a contract, but WWE has said they would be willing to offer a full-time developmental contract to anyone that meets their standards. International tryouts have been a burgeoning part of WWE's expansion plans with WWE holding tryouts in Saudi Arabia, as well as China, in their attempt to scour previously underutilized markets for professional wrestlers. The Saudi Arabian tryouts led to the discovery of current WWE Superstar Mansoor, who now wrestles under the name "mån.sôör" as a member of Maximum Male Models.