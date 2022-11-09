AEW Dynamite Preview (11/9): Bryan Danielson Vs. Sammy Guevara In A Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match, More

"AEW Dynamite" returns to the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA, tonight for the first time since October 9, 2019, as the Full Gear pay-per-view looms closer. At Full Gear next Saturday, Chris Jericho will defend the Ring of Honor World Championship against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match. Ahead of that bout, Danielson will once again step into the ring with Guevara — the man he defeated on the October 26 edition of "Dynamite" — in a two-out-of-three falls match. Also at Full Gear, Toni Storm will defend the Interim AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter. Tonight, Hayter will go one-on-one with Skye Blue, who will be competing on "Dynamite" for the first time since being defeated by Marina Shafir back in April.

Away from in-ring action, recent AEW arrival Saraya will come face-to-face with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., which Tony Schiavone will host. It's anticipated that Saraya will officially confirm she is cleared to compete inside the squared circle for the first time since 2017, ultimately setting up a comeback match between herself and Baker at Full Gear. Furthermore, reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak tonight before he defends the gold against MJF in 10 days at Full Gear. For his part, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will himself return to "Dynamite" tonight for the first time since he was beaten down by former allies The Firm.

Finally, the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament will begin tonight, as Eddie Kingston and Ethan Page will collide, with the winner advancing to the semifinals to face either Rush or Bandido. Plus, reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) will team up with the ROH, AAA, and IWGP World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to face Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee) and Austin and Colten Gunn in an eight-man tag team match.