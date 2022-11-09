Matt Cardona Reacts To Billy Corgan Suspending Nick Aldis

The National Wrestling Alliance will present Hard Times 3 on pay-per-view on November 12. That seems only fitting given the hard times the promotion seems to find itself currently in the middle of. Former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis announced on Sunday that he was exiting the company, and in response to that, the NWA announced on Monday that it was suspending Aldis due to public comments he made about his planned departure.Questions have been raised by fans as to whether or not this ordeal is part of some sort of storyline. However, NWA President Billy Corgan recently claimed that, if that were the case, it was being carried out by only one side of the equation.

That has now led to Matt Cardona weighing in on the situation, as he told TJRWrestling that everything initially started out as a "Billy vs. Nick" storyline, but now he believes that their public beef is legit. Cardona shared that he doesn't know Aldis very well, although they have shared the ring on three occasions this year across both NWA and Impact Wrestling. "I think he's a total pro," Cardona said. "I think he looks like a million bucks. He talks like a million bucks. He was the face of the NWA for a long, long time and he did a hell of a job, and if he's leaving, I mean, see you later."

Aldis' departure "doesn't really bother" Cardona as he came into NWA determined to create his own spot. Regardless, Cardona gave credit where it was due, stating that Aldis "did a lot of great work" for NWA. Aldis has been regarded as the face of the company for the last five years. He's a two-time NWA World Champion, and his second reign lasted over 1,000 days.