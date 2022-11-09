Peacock Releases Trailer And Release Date For Teddy Hart Docuseries

It's safe to say that Peacock is rather fond of pro wrestling these days, what with the entire WWE Network being available for Peacock subscribers and all. While the WWE archives may serve as the main wrestling material on the streamer, Peacock has another wrestling-related project on the horizon.

Wednesday morning, Peacock released the trailer for "Dangerous Breed: Crimes. Cons. Cats." – an upcoming docuseries that will focus on Hart Family member and pro wrestler Teddy Hart. The three-episode reality-show-turns-true-crime show will have a look at the strange lifestyle of Hart while also exploring the disappearance of his girlfriend, Michelle Fidler, who has been missing since November 2016.

A third-generation wrestler, Hart is the grandson of the legendary Stu Hart, the son of former wrestler and bodybuilder B.J. Annis and Georgia Hart, and the nephew of wrestling legends Bret Hart, Owen Hart, Davey Boy Smith, and Jim Neidhart. He achieved notoriety at 18 years old, when he became the youngest wrestler to sign with WWE. Due to a number of issues though, Hart was released several years later, never appearing on WWE main roster.

Hart later wrestled for Ring of Honor, Wrestling Society X, AAA, MLW, and several other promotions during his career, but has become more notorious for his outside-of-the-ring antics, which have included altercations with CM Punk, rape accusations, numerous arrests, and his side business of breeding cats to wrestle. Reports that Peacock was working on a documentary on Hart, with WWE's participation, emerged earlier this year. But no mention of WWE was made in the trailer whatsoever.

The first episode of "Dangerous Breed" will be available for streaming on Peacock starting November 22.