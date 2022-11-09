Proposed Dream WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Catches LA Knight's Attention

When LA Knight was called up to WWE's main roster from "NXT" following WrestleMania 38 this year, he was transformed into Max Dupri and accompanied by a group known as Maximum Male Models. As a result of the character change, Knight found himself as more of a manager than a wrestler. However, Knight recently got his "NXT" gimmick back.

WrestleMania 39 will be Knight's first opportunity to wrestle on the grandest stage of them all. Rumors began swirling yesterday about John Cena's possible involvement at next year's WrestleMania in Hollywood, with @WrestlingHumble on twitter proposing a Knight versus Cena match. Knight quoted the tweet and added an "👀" emoji.

Knight, who had a brief stint as an enhancement talent in "NXT" in 2013-2014, returned to the brand last year and went on to win the revived Million Dollar Championship. As Eli Drake, he held the Impact Wrestling World Championship in 2017-2018.

Cena has not wrestled in WWE since failing to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021. One of the biggest stars in WWE history, Cena has won 16 world championship and two Royal Rumbles, and has headlined WrestleMania on five occasions, most recently in 2013 at WrestleMania 29 when he defeated The Rock.

Cena's most recent WrestleMania match was at WrestleMania 36, when he was defeated by Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match, which was a cinematic encounter.