There's Reportedly 'A Very Good Chance' Triple H Brings Back WWE PPV

The new creative regime in WWE, led by Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, continues pushing the creative envelope to deliver worthwhile and memorable moments to the fans. In light of WarGames playing an integral part at Survivor Series later this month, it would appear there's another older concept on the list of possible revivals being considered. While speaking with GiveMeSport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes noted that there is a "very good chance" that WWE's King of the Ring Tournament will make a full-fledged return with a format similar to how it was first conceived in the 80s.

Traditionally, every single match of the tournament took place on the same night, with the winner having to secure multiple victories to emerge from the brackets victorious. The tournament later morphed as it became common for preliminary and early-round matches to be featured on "Superstars" or "Raw," and the later rounds saved for pay-per-view. If WWE does pull the trigger on the tourney's return, WrestleVotes notes that it would definitely fall under the one-night tournament format; the women's division would have its own bracket to determine an equal Queen of the Ring.

King of the Ring was held almost annually starting in the late 80s and into the 90s before it started to drop off after the turn of the century with the tournament only held on eight occasions between 2000 and 2019. The tournament was resurrected again in 2021, this time with the goal of crowning both King and Queen of the Ring for the first time. Every round's matches took place on "Raw" or "SmackDown," but the finals were at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia. There, Zelina Vega and Xavier Woods won to take their respective thrones.