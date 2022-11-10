Saraya Issues Correction On AEW Dynamite Promo

Last night's "AEW Dynamite" finally shed light on Saraya's in-ring status, as the former WWE star announced in a passionate promo that she was cleared to compete and ready to resume her in-ring career. Unfortunately for Saraya, she was on such a roll that she at one point started talking about wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, which is actually one of the few major venues she hasn't wrestled in.

Saraya proved to be a good sport about the mistake, as she took to Twitter on Thursday to clarify what she meant to say during he promo.

"Btw I got the dome mixed up with Sumo Hall," Saraya tweeted. "Middle of my promo I was like f****k what a dummy. Either way the support has been amazing. Thank you so much."

Indeed, Saraya has wrestled in the famed Sumo Hall, also known as Ryogoku Kokugikan, in Japan on three occasions during her career, with each match occurring during her time in WWE as Paige. Saraya was victorious in her first two Sumo Hall matches, both of which were against Alicia Fox during a WWE tour in 2014. In the other bout, she came up short against Nikki Bella in a three-way match for the WWE Divas Title at WWE The Beast In The East in 2015.

The next arena Saraya will compete in is the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on November 19 at AEW Full Gear. Her first match in five years will be against her first AEW rival and arguably the biggest star in the AEW Women's Division, Dr. Britt Baker DMD.