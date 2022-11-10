R-Truth Gives Post-Surgery Update

R-Truth has good news about his recent surgery. The longtime WWE Superstar tore his quad tendon during a match on "WWE NXT" earlier this month, and On Wednesday, Truth shared an update about his operation on Twitter.

"I really, really appreciate the support and love [I'm] receiving from all of you!" Truth tweeted. "I can't say thank you enough. Surgery went well, stay tuned."

Truth's injury occurred during a matchup with Grayson Waller on the November 1 episode of "NXT." During the bout, the 51-year-old attempted a front flip over the top rope to the outside, aiming to land on Waller; instead, he landed hard on the ground. The match was called off by the referee less than five minutes into the contest. Earlier this week, Truth clarified that his injury was legitimate and would require surgery.

Truth is one of the longest tenured pro wrestlers on WWE's current roster, having originally debuted with the company back in 1999. He left three years later to become one of the early pillars of the nascent Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling (now known as Impact) and the only Black wrestler ever recognized as NWA World Heavyweight Champion. He returned to WWE in 2008 and has been there ever since — Truth is a two-time WWE United States and WWE Hardcore Champion and won the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Kofi Kingston, but he's most familiar to modern fans for his continued success in capturing WWE's now-defunct 24/7 Championship, which he won a total of 54 times.