Trevor Murdoch Takes Issue With Nick Aldis' NWA Criticisms

Nick Aldis and the NWA are on the outs. Aldis sent his notice to the National Wrestling Alliance and was promptly suspended through this weekend's Hard Times 3 event in New Orleans after he spoke publicly about it. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion went so far as to imply Corgan's disrespect of his wife, Mickie James, and women's wrestling, in general, played into his decision to ask for his release.

Current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch is currently caught in the middle of his boss, NWA President Billy Corgan, and a man that Murdoch has "all the respect in the world" for. "I also have respect for him for being one of the guys that helped speak up for me to bring me into the NWA," Murdoch told PW Torch. "If it wasn't for that, I wouldn't be in the position I'm in today. So, I have a ton of gratitude for Nick in that aspect."

While Murdoch has immense respect and gratitude for the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, the two do not see eye to eye at the moment. "My only issue was I didn't agree with Nick dragging the company and dragging the guys in it," Murdoch said. "When you start making comments like 'the show is too embarrassing for me to be a part of,' first off I think that's a little bulls**t. Secondly, you're disrespecting all the men and women — Nick's not the only part of the show."

Murdoch thinks that Aldis is losing sight of the bigger picture in regard to the NWA. "It's NWA Power, so there's a lot of talented wrestlers that have come through there that have helped make NWA successful. I just don't think bringing all those men and women into the middle of your argument or public squabble is the right thing to do."

Murdoch is set to defend his NWA Worlds Championship at NWA Hard Times 3 in a three-way match against Matt Cardona and Tyrus. Aldis' NWA contract is set to expire at the end of the year.