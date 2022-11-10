Roxanne Perez Describes Intense WWE Tryouts

Roxanne Perez has been done pretty well for herself since debuting "NXT" in April 2022. She has won the first-ever "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament as well as held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship with Cora Jade. However, it wasn't an easy road to get to this point. Talking with "El Brunch de WWE," Perez recalled her WWE tryout process and her reaction to being told WWE wanted to sign her.

"I did one [tryout] in December," Perez said. "That was the normal one that they do where it's like 50 people and it's two days and you're there at the PC. And they called me back and they said, 'Okay, we're not hiring you yet. We want to bring you back for an extended tryout in February," she continued, "and that will be three weeks. So I was there at the PC for three weeks. Every single day, it was like, 8 a.m. till like 8 p.m. ... It was intense, and sometimes, during those three weeks, I would get down on myself."

"The last week, they brought us separately into a room," Perez added. "That's when they told us like, 'Okay, you're going to be a WWE Superstar,' and I started crying. I couldn't believe it ... It was mind-blowing to me."

At Halloween Havoc, Perez defeated her former partner-turned-rival Cora Jade in a Weapons Wild match to cap their heated feud. At the young age of 20, Perez was introduced to the main roster as part of a six-woman tag on "WWE SmackDown" in six-women action; she was pinned by Bayley as Damage CTRL defeated her and teammates Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi.