The Usos Vow To Make History On WWE SmackDown

The Usos are less than 24 hours away from potentially becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history.

In a match of historic proportions, Jimmy & Jey Uso will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The New Day, the team that currently holds the aforementioned record with their 483-day reign as champions in 2015-16. Looking ahead to the match on "WWE SmackDown," The Uso vowed Thursday night to add to the legacy of the dynastic Anoa'i family.

"Tomorrow night, @WWE Smackdown live, Indianapolis, Indiana... We will make history in front of the world," The Usos wrote on Twitter. "This for the family, this for the Ones!🩸 #WeTheOnesToBreakTheRecord #RecordHoldersVsRecordBreakers."

Since Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods have the opportunity to keep their record intact, WWE has been actively hyping up the historic match across social media and YouTube. Earlier this week on "WWE Raw," The New Day and The Usos made things personal in a face-to-face confrontation, with Xavier Woods implying that Usos benefitted from nepotism at the start of their WWE careers, unlike New Day who "built up their legacies themselves" by scratching and clawing their way to the top. In response, The Usos stressed that they've had to carry their family's legacy, shouldering the kind of expectations The New Day could never relate to. The segment ended with Riddle interrupting the old rivals, which led to a Six-Man Tag Match pitting New Day & Riddle against Solo Sikoa & The Usos. The Bloodline prevailed after Sikoa nailed Riddle with the Spinning Solo.

The Usos began their current reign, of 478 days and counting, with a win over The Mysterios for the "Raw" Tag Team Titles on July 18, 2021. They would subsequently beat RK-Bro for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Titles in May 2022, unifying the two championships in a "Winner Takes All" match. Meanwhile, The New Day surpassed The Demolition's 478-day reign during their feud with Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows in December 2016.