Backstage Update On When Tiffany Stratton Will Return To WWE NXT

Tiffany Stratton fans may have something to look forward to soon, as according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Stratton will be making her return to "NXT" within a few weeks. Stratton has been out of action since she suffered a defeat in the main event of the August 23, 2022, edition of "NXT" in a Lights Out match against Wendy Choo. The Lights Out match had purple lighting while the two competitors were wrestling in the ring, with weapons such as a chair, a trash can, a bed, and even legos introduced throughout the match.

Stratton has only wrestled a total of 24 matches throughout her career, but she's seen as a rising star and has already seen success on the brand. Earlier this year, WWE produced its first ever "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament, with Stratton making it to the finals by defeating Fallon Henley in the semi finals as Nikkita Lyons' replacement. Despite only having to go through one woman, compared to Roxanne Perez, who went through two, Stratton's efforts were not enough that night, as Perez walked away with the win and the contract for a future title shot in "NXT."

During her time with "NXT," Stratton has also picked up two victories over Sarray on "NXT" TV, and prior to her loss to Choo, she had previously defeated her twice. Stratton has competed in 14 televised matches on "NXT" since making her debut in December 2021, facing off against stars such as Io Shirai, currently "WWE Raw's" IYO SKY.