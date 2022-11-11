Conrad Thompson Reportedly Considering Big WWE WrestleMania 39 Weekend Show

Conrad Thompson has slowly been dipping his toe into promoting pro wrestling, and even more so in the past year, most notably with Ric Flair's Last Match at Starrcast V this summer. Now, it appears Thompson wants to up the ante, as he is now co-promoting AAA in the USA.

Following up on a story from last week in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Thompson and AAA are looking to co-promote a show in Carson, California. Meltzer noted that the venue Thompson and AAA were looking at could seat over 7,000 people. The show would take place during WrestleMania weekend, with the idea of piggybacking off the festivities. While the show hasn't been made official yet, Meltzer noted that an official announcement could come soon, as it had been previously hinted by AAA Vice President Dorian Roldan. The Carson show would be AAA's second US show in a short span of time, as the promotion is scheduled to run an event in Tempe, Arizona, in early December. The Tempe show also highlights the challenges Thompson and AAA will face in drawing fans come April. According to Meltzer, under 500 tickets have been sold for Tempe, with less than a month to go before the show. AAA faced a similar issue while running in Dallas during this year's WrestleMania weekend, with Meltzer noting that AAA drew less than 1000 fans for that event.

AAA was very popular in the Los Angeles area during its formative years in the early 1990s, culminating in the famous When Worlds Collide pay-per-view that took place in the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena in 1994. However, AAA's most recent attempt to run in Los Angeles in 2019 was less successful, with the show ultimately being canceled due to lack of ticket sales.