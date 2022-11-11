Former WWE Official Takes Issue With AEW Dynamite Camera Work

This week on "AEW Dynamite," the popular "WarJoe" team was ripped apart when Samoa Joe took exception to his former partner claiming he was going to win every title in the company. That comment led to the Ring of Honor Television Champion nailing Wardlow in the back of the head with the title, but the moment was missed by AEW cameras, which is something former WWE official Jimmy Korderas said "you can make no excuse for" on his latest "Reffin Rant."

"When a company goes on television and it's fairly new to the television world, you can make excuses for missed moments ... I get it, they're still considered a relatively new company," Korderas said. "But still, after three years, the production quality is as important as the in-ring product ... Yes, we saw it on the replay, but again, I don't care how many years it has been, the communication has to be better."

The cameras instead panned to Powerhouse Hobbs, who had been discussing his desire to become the next TNT Champion, a story AEW has been building in recent weeks. However, it appears that Tony Khan could now be moving in the direction of a triple threat match between the three behemoths following the turn from Joe, which Korderas believes "is a good thing actually, because that WarJoe name was pretty bad."

Despite their fallout (and the questionable name), the WarJoe team had been successful together, as they were undefeated in the three matches that they had as partners. Now, it appears, they are destined to go forward enemies. While a match involving all three men could end up being set for the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, it has not been announced as of this writing.

