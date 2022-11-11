Corey Graves Was Furious About WWE Raw Creative Decision

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank contract — making history in more than one way. While every single previous Money in the Bank winner has chosen to go after a World Championship within WWE, Theory elected to try his hand at the United States Championship held by Seth Rollins. Following Bobby Lashley's involvement, Rollins defeated Theory after nailing the 25-year-old with a Curb Stomp to end "Raw." Many were puzzled by this move and while on "After the Bell with Corey Graves," "Raw" commentator Graves discussed his thoughts on the creative decision to have Theory lose.

"I'm furious with how it all played out," Graves said. "I was furious as it was unfolding before our very eyes ... As a real human being and as an on-air character, Seth Freaking Rollins and Austin Theory are two of my favorites. I think the world of Austin Theory and I truly believe what Mr. McMahon was saying six months ago — that this guy could be the guy. And I understand that things change and, you know, the path, everything has changed." Prior to Vince McMahon retiring, it had been clear he was high on Theory.

Theory is the fifth wrestler in history to unsuccessfully cash in the Money in the Bank contract — with the other four being John Cena, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, and Damian Sandow. Graves gave advice to those worried about Theory”s positioning in the future of WWE. "Let it play out," Graves said. "Austin Theory didn't get fired. Austin Theory didn't get beaten and thrown into a dumpster and pushed off the stage. Austin Theory didn't have a limousine explode ... If Theory doesn't do something massive between now and Survivor Series, maybe it's time to worry."