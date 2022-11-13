Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW

Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling.

"Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.

"S**t, I was still out there at 55," Nash said. Nash retired in 2018, last wrestling for Big Time Wrestling in Rhode Island, where he won the BTW Heavyweight Championship in a gauntlet before quickly vacating the title due to his retirement. Nash and Jarrett crossed paths numerous times in WWE, WCW, and TNA (now Impact Wrestling).

Jarrett has been on something of a tour of promotions as of late. The former WCW World Champion refereed a tag title match at WWE SummerSlam in July, and that same weekend he wrestled for Jim Crockett Promotions, which was resurrected for one night to promote Ric Flair's last match, taking part in the titular contest. Jarrett then left his position as WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events, replaced by his longtime friend Road Dogg.

Jarrett debuted in AEW on the November 2 edition of "AEW Dynamite," striking Allin over the head with a guitar and seemingly aligning with Jay Lethal, Santam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt, while showing a bit of the darker character that he'd been portraying in GCW.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.