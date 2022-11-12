Bull James Hopes Two WWE Stars Create Resurgence For Big Men

Bull James was a guest on SiriusXM's "Busted Open," on November 11 and spoke about how big men are rarer nowadays and hopes that WWE Superstars Omos and Braun Strowman's feud can help.

During the show, James said that "big men working are a lost art nowadays." He also revealed how he hopes that Braun vs. Omos was an indicator of a resurgence of big men in pro wrestling.

James was in "WWE NXT" under the ring name Bull Dempsey from 2013 until WWE released him in February 2016. James' first "NXT" match was on September 12, 2013, when former WWE Superstar Aiden English defeated him. One of his last matches on WWE TV was on the January 27, 2016 edition of "NXT," where he lost to ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe.

James currently wrestles in several promotions including DDT Pro Wrestling, Independent Superstars of Pro Wrestling, and House of Hardcore. In 2019, James also had a match with actor and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette. Arquette ended up winning the match.

As noted, last weekend at Crown Jewel, Strowman defeated Omos. After the match, Strowman took to Twitter to brag about their match, giving it "47 stars." He also stirred the pot with his remarks about high flyers. He called them "flipping floppers." The comments were not taken lightly by other wrestlers including NJPW's Will Ospreay and WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali. Strowman made his WWE return on the September 5 episode of "Raw," after being gone from the company since June 2021.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.