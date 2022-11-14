Court Bauer Describes Talks Between WWE And Lucha Underground

Lucha Underground is a currently-defunct wrestling promotion that was based in Mexico and saw talents such as Jeff Cobb and Pentagon Dark flourish. While WWE has not been known in the past to have working relationships with many outside promotions, they did have a meeting with Lucha Underground executives. Appearing on "AdFreeShows," MLW CEO Bauer described talks between WWE and Lucha Underground.

"I set up a meeting with [Triple H] to set up a meeting to go up there and kind of just explore what the future could look like in some capacity with Lucha Underground and WWE's participation," Bauer said. "For example, was there a world where Lucha Underground could be on the WWE Network as original programming? ... Is there a scenario where they would be interested in possibly acquiring it or listening seasons to air?"

Bauer continued. "[Triple H] and his team were incredibly gracious and very flattering towards Dorian, towards everyone ... it was kind of a very first-way getting to know you meeting," Bauer said. "I remember, we met in the Money in the Bank boardroom ... It was really up to the ownership of Lucha Underground and the ownership of WWE to decide if there was a future there and it just kind of petered out after the meeting."

Rey Mysterio has an animated show debuting soon, however, Bauer recalled previous discussions with WWE about that and another possible cartoon. "One was a Rey Mysterio cartoon," Bauer said. "Vince, you know, was lukewarm on it, didn't really get too far out of the development ... There was the reoccurring conversation of a Saturday morning cartoon that would pop up once in a while ... Vince's opinion was it cost too much money, took too long to produce, and had no interest in doing it."