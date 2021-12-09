Earlier this week, WWE star Rey Mysterio teased a major announcement that would change the history of, well, Rey Mysterio. The announcement is one that confirms a project Mysterio has had in the works for a while. A press release revealed this afternoon has announced Rey Mysterio vs. La Oscuridad, an animated series developed by Mysterio and studio ¡Viva Calavera! for Cartoon Network Latin America.

Described as an action and comedy show, Rey Mysterio vs. La Oscuridad (which translates to The Darkness) will follow Mysterio and a wrestling fan named Oscar (coincidentally Mysterio’s real first name) as they battle the forces of evil, both of the lucha libre variety in the ring, as well as that of the supernatural. Their primary villain will be a character named Uroboros, an evil fighter the press release describes as using dark forces he doesn’t understand.

“We are very excited to be able to share with Cartoon Network and Rey Mysterio fans more details and color of this incredible production made in Mexico,” Jaime Jiménez Rión, Vice President of Content and Original Production, WarnerMedia Kids & Family, Latin America, said. “We are confident that you will enjoy the surprises we have in store and that the show will meet all your expectations.”

“To have an action-comedy series on Cartoon Network is a dream come true,” noted ¡Viva Calavera! founders The Skull Brothers. “That it puts Mexico and Lucha Libre at the center is even more, but that it has as its protagonist Rey Mysterio, whom we have admired since we were children, is simply indescribable. We believe that fans will greatly appreciate this new series, the result of the work and passion of so many people.”

The press release notes that the series will debut on Cartoon Network Latin America in 2022, with ten episodes. Though Mysterio currently works for WWE, no mention of the promotion was made in the press release, indicating they have no involvement with the production. Mysterio has yet to issue a comment at this time.