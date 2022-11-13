MJF Set To Return To AEW Programming

The road to Full Gear is nearing its conclusion.

The upcoming November 16th episode of "AEW Dynamite" will be the go-home show ahead of the upcoming Full Gear PPV, and it has been confirmed by the company that MJF will be making an appearance.

MJF is currently the number one contender to the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, and he will be facing Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear next Saturday, and on "AEW Dynamite" the three-time Dynamite Diamond ring winner will be speaking to the crowd. It gives MJF one last chance to address his opponent, and The Firm as he prepares for the biggest match of his career.

MJF hasn't appeared live on "AEW Dynamite" since he was attacked by Stokely Hathaway's faction, who he proceeded to fire. During the previous episode of the show, MJF cut a promo during a podcast which was then shown on the screen, as he made it clear that he needs to become a champion to cement his name in history.

MJF's character has been showing babyface tendencies as of late, as he has drawn the crowd in alongside everything that he has done, while he has also promised to not use his ring at Full Gear, which is a tactic that he had adopted many times over the years.

Elsewhere it has been announced that Swerve Strickland will be facing Anthony Bowens in singles action on Wednesday night, while The Acclaimed will also be revealing their own music video. The AEW World Trios Championships will also be getting put on the line when Death Triangle faces Top Flight and AR Fox, and The Bunny will challenge Toni Storm in an Interim AEW Women's World Title eliminator match.