'WWE SmackDown' Star Reacts To Pee-Wee Herman Comparisons

Pee-wee Herman and WWE might not be two things that most people put together, but after the latest "WWE SmackDown," that is exactly what many fans have been doing to Legado Del Fantasma member Joaquin Wilde. This is due to the suit that he chose to wear on the show, with many people relating it to the classic grey number that Herman would often wear with the red bow tie.

However, while fans have found it hilarious to tweet pictures of the two side by side, Wilde responded and was clearly not impressed. In fact, he even went as far as demanding new Twitter owner Elon Musk to put an end to it as he said, "Quit tagging me in this sh*t i dont even know who this guy is make them stop @elonmusk"

Wilde is still one of the newest members of the main roster after the former "WWE NXT" faction was brought to the blue brand as part of the fresh changes that Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has made since becoming WWE's Chief Content Officer. Wilde was on-hand to celebrate with Santos Escobar when he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to progress in the WWE World Cup tournament, where the winner will get an Intercontinental Championship shot against GUNTHER.

When it comes to Herman, the comedian does have a history of appearing in WWE as he was one of the people that got the chance to host "WWE Raw" during the celebrity guest hosting phase. He also made a backstage appearance at WrestleMania 27 where he ended up being in a segment with The Rock, who was hosting the show at that time.