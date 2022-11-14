Sammy Guevara Teases Competing In A Boxing Match

Sammy Guevara might be gearing up to compete for the ROH World Championship in a fatal-four-way match at the upcoming AEW Full Gear PPV this weekend, but on Sunday night he teased the idea of having a boxing match in the near future.

This came during an appearance in Dubai, where the Jericho Appreciation Society member was working as a commentator and backstage reporter for Global Titans. The event was headlined by a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and popular YouTuber Deji, but before the fight, Guevara addressed the crowd and teased the possibility of boxing himself.

He asked the crowd, "Dubai, do you want to see me box," but the question was mainly met with silence. After being encouraged by his fellow commentator to ask again the former TNT Champion said, "Hey Dubai, I know you guys are stupid, but I asked, do you guys want to see me box? Never say never, and if the right opportunity comes, anybody can get it."

Interestingly, it had previously been reported that Global Titans is interested in having Guevara step into the ring for a boxing match as a celebrity fighter, and it appears with this tease that it could end up happening at some stage down the line.

Guevara wasn't the only professional wrestler involved in this event, because former AEW star Bobby Fish was also part of the show. Unlike Guevara, who just worked as a broadcaster, Fish competed in the ring. While he has a history in kickboxing this fight marked his professional boxing debut, and Fish was able to mark that with a victory as he defeated Boateng Prempeh with a second-round TKO.