Naomi Hangs With WWE NXT Star

Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of "WWE Raw" on May 16th, 2022, and neither woman has not been seen on WWE programming in nearly half a year. However, Banks and Naomi have both made public appearances outside the company since being suspended following their walk-out, and they have been heavily rumored to be making their return to WWE shortly — rumors that don't get any quieter when they're seen hanging out with WWE wrestlers outside of the ring.

On Sunday evening Twitter, Naomi tweeted out a series of photos of herself and current "WWE NXT" star Elektra Lopez together at the EDM music festival Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando.

Lopez has been on "NXT" for quite some time, and was originally scheduled to be called up to the main roster alongside the rest of her stable, Legado Del Fantasma. Plans changed, however, and whe n the group made their debut on "WWE SmackDown," Lopez had been replaced by Zelina Vega, who was making her return to WWE. Shortly thereafter, Lopez appeared once more on "NXT," defeating Sol Ruca in fairly quick fashion on the November 8 episode. It was Lopez's first match in more than three months — she last appeared on "NXT" television in July as part of a battle royal, and had previously defeated Ruca on August on "NXT Level Up." As for Naomi, her future with WWE continues to be unclear, as the wrestling world continues to jump at any sign that she and Banks are ready to come back to WWE — possibly as soon as WWE Survivor Series on November 26, which happens to take place in Banks' hometown of Boston.