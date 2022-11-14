Former WWE Ref Gives Example Of Vince McMahon As A Demanding Boss

Though he's no longer responsible for running WWE, Vince McMahon's impact on the pro wrestling business as a whole can't be denied. For better or worse, he will forever be tied to the sports entertainment spectacle, and part of the reason for that is his reportedly unmatched work ethic. Several stars over the decades have brought up how tirelessly McMahon works behind the scenes, and on a new edition of "Unskripted" with Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE referee Jack Doan confirmed McMahon's manic devotion — and the fact that he expected the same of others.

"[Vince was] very demanding, very intense, very intimidating," Doane said. "He'd expect you to miss birthdays and holidays, but he took care of you financially. You know, family emergencies, he got you home. He cared about you and your family, but he was very, 'This is your job. This is what I expect out of you; your payoff is I'm going to make you financially secure while you're here.' ... Not everybody is a Vince McMahon, you know? Not everybody can put that much energy into what you love and what you did."

"I'll tell you a quick story," Doane continued. "My old production manager ... he got called on Christmas Day from Vince. This was probably 20 years ago, and [McMahon] said, 'Steve, I've got this idea!' ... He said, 'Vince, it's Christmas. Nobody is working.' And he goes, 'I'm working!'"

McMahon remains under investigation by WWE's Board of Directors and federal prosecutors and the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) for a series of payments he allegedly made between 2006 and 2022. In his absence, his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, joined forces with Nick Khan to become co-CEOs of the company, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque overseeing the creative department as Chief Content Officer.