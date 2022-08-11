Former WWE Official Questions Whether Vince McMahon Is Actually Retired

"Do you really believe that Vince McMahon is really retired?" Chioda said on the latest episode of the "Monday Mailbag" podcast. "All he could be doing is sitting home on a phone or FaceTime on an iPhone on a Zoom chat and he'll be Zooming every day for TV."

Chioda recently appeared in All Elite Wrestling, reffing the finals of the Men's Owen Hart Tournament, and was also seen refereeing Ric Flair's Last Match. With Triple H now in charge of WWE, Chioda also addressed whether or not a return to the company he spent 31 years with is in the cards.

"It's never say never, I'd love to go do something for WWE," Chioda said.

Chioda has discussed having a great relationship with Triple H in the past, going so far as to say The Game discussed a retirement plan with the 30+ year ref. Unfortunately for Chioda, his WWE tenure came to an end in April 2020 and he recently referred to refereeing Flair's last match as his "last chapter."

