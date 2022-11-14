Drew McIntyre's Insane WWE Schedule Reportedly Impressing People

Drew McIntyre may have ultimately failed in his bid to dethrone the "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, but the WWE superstar has been working his butt off nonetheless. Whether it's in the main event at Clash at the Castle with the biggest draw in the company or anything less than that doesn't seem to matter one bit.

That WWE has a grueling schedule comes as a surprise to nobody, but it seems as though McIntyre has taken that in stride and then some in recent weeks. According to PWInsider, his latest show of commitment has drawn plenty of praise, with the report noting that McIntyre "went from The United States to Germany and Switzerland for "SmackDown" shows, then onto Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia," before heading to India for a "movie role" set up between WWE and Sony, before heading back to the US for another episode of "SmackDown' as well as two more live events. In total, he's been "on the road for several weeks straight for WWE-related appearances."

Most recently, McIntyre came to the aid of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch of The Brawling Brutes who were battling it out with The Bloodline sans Sami Zayn on this past week's episode of "SmackDown." With Survivor Series right around the corner and the build to WarGames matches continuing, it will be interesting to see who those four find to be their fifth. In the meantime, though, it comes as no shock that the former chosen one continues to work the way he does. After his first stint with the company ended in his release in 2014, McIntyre has been hellbent on proving to himself and everyone else that he's not here to waste another opportunity.