CJ Perry Was Cast On 'The Surreal Life' Days Before WWE Release

"I was like, 'Maybe I shouldn't do "Surreal Life." Maybe I just need to keep on focusing on wrestling and try to win Money in the Bank and then become champion.'" And then two days later I got a call of my release, so there you go. So I took it as a sign that, no, I need to go do 'Surreal Life' ... Let's go for it. I'm ready. And now we're here."

While Perry noted that WWE appeared to be in favor of her appearing on the show. She says she questioned whether it had anything to do with her release.

"I just always go through all the proper channels," Perry said. "I went through the approval thing, and I even was like, 'Well I don't have to ... Is it because of this? Is it because of the show? Is it because "Surreal Life" offered me? I don't have to do it. You can take all my money towards the downside if it's budget cuts.' And they said, 'Stay in touch.' That was what Johnny A. said to me. And that was that."

"I just took it as that they were doing budget cuts, and probably no one had my back in the room. And that's just how it goes. It's a checklist."

