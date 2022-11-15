Numerous International Stars Stiffed On Pay By Independent Promotion

If you thought that promoters stiffing talent at the pay window was a thing of the past from the days discussed on "Dark Side of the Ring" or "Tales From The Territories," then you would be wrong. This weekend, New Evolution Wrestling did exactly that to a locker room assembled for their anniversary show that included some of the biggest names in Japanese wrestling today and a former Impact Wrestling World Champion.

According to Fightful Select, the promoter for the New York-based promotion was roughly $14,000 short of paying their talent what was owed during their November 12, 2022 show. The report indicates that several talent, including Ultimo Dragon, Josh Alexander, Katsuhiko Nakajima, and Naomichi Marufuji, found this promoter as they were leaving the event, supposedly due to a medical emergency. The promoter left the money made from signings for the wrestlers to split amongst themselves.

The Walking Weapon reportedly chased down the promoter to "count the money to ensure that the audience that showed up at least got to see Ultimo Dragon and the NOAH talent," especially since Naomichi Marufuji's match was being touted as his first in America (even though Marifuji had previously competed more than 30 times in the United States). The locker room then put together a 6-man tag featuring Alexander, Ricardo Rodriguez, and Alberto El Patron against Ultimo Dragon, Nakajima, and Marufuji. Following the match, El Patron cut a promo saying that no one was getting paid for the event. While untrue, the wrestlers still weren't getting anything close to the agreed amounts that they signed on for. However, it was said that the competitors from Japan "all worked hard despite missing their payday."

As of this writing, New Evolution has not addressed the situation.